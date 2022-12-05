Harris leads Butler against Yale

Yale Bulldogs (8-1) at Butler Bulldogs (6-3)
The Yale Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Yale averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Butler Bulldogs. Jayden Taylor is averaging 14.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% for Butler.
Matt Knowling is shooting 68.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Yale Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 11.4 points for Yale.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.