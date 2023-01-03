Harris leads Charleston Southern against Longwood after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-8, 1-1 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the Longwood Lancers after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 90-85 win against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans. The Buccaneers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers are 2-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Buccaneers and Lancers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 17.1 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Isaiah Wilkins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 13.1 points for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

