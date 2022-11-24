Harris leads Charleston Southern against Virginia Tech after 22-point showing

Virginia Tech went 23-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 10.1 from the free throw line and 26.7 from deep.

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Charleston Southern finished 6-25 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Buccaneers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free throw line and 24.9 from beyond the arc.