Harris leads Charleston Southern over Bethune-Cookman 78-63

Harris was 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Buccaneers (2-2). RJ Johnson scored 15 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six assists. Tahlik Chavez was 4 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.