Harris leads Charleston Southern over Bethune-Cookman 78-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Claudell Harris Jr. had 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 78-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.
The Wildcats (2-3) were led in scoring by Joe French, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Kevin Davis added 13 points and six rebounds for Bethune-Cookman. In addition, Marcus Garrett had 10 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Charleston Southern’s next game is Friday against Virginia Tech on the road. Bethune-Cookman plays Idaho State on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.