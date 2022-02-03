The Titans have gone 7-1 at home. CSU Fullerton is seventh in the Big West shooting 30.0% from downtown, led by Grayson Carper shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
The Mustangs are 1-5 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Trevon Taylor averaging 5.5.
The Titans and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Anosike is scoring 17.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Titans. Damari Milstead is averaging 11.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.
Taylor is averaging 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.
LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
