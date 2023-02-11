Harris leads Saint Francis (BKN) against Stonehill after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (13-12, 6-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (12-15, 8-4 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stonehill -6.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Josiah Harris scored 20 points in Saint Francis (BKN)’s 64-62 overtime victory against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Skyhawks are 5-4 on their home court. Stonehill has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Terriers are 6-6 in NEC play. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC shooting 35.1% from downtown. Larry Moreno leads the Terriers shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.2 points. Andrew Sims is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

Moreno is averaging 10.6 points for the Terriers. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

