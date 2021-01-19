Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (2-9, 1-7). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 12 points. Ravel Moody had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 83-79 on Jan. 2.
