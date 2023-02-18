Harris leads SE Missouri State over Southern Indiana 85-80

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Chris Harris scored 20 points to help Southeast Missouri State fend off Southern Indiana 85-80 on Saturday.

Harris made 11 of 13 shots from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (15-14, 10-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Dylan Branson finished with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals. Israel Barnes hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.