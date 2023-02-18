Harris leads SE Missouri State over Southern Indiana 85-80

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Chris Harris scored 20 points to help Southeast Missouri State fend off Southern Indiana 85-80 on Saturday.
Isaiah Swope led the Screaming Eagles (15-14, 8-8) with 27 points and six rebounds. Tyler Henry added 20 points and Trevor Lakes scored 15.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Thursday. Southeast Missouri State visits Lindenwood, while Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee Tech.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.