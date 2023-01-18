Harris leads South Florida against Cincinnati after 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (13-6, 4-2 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (8-10, 1-4 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -3.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Bulls have gone 5-6 at home. South Florida is sixth in the AAC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the AAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 9.9.

The Bulls and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Florida.

Landers Nolley II is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. David Dejulius is averaging 14.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

