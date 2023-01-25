Harris leads South Florida against Temple

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (9-11, 2-5 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-9, 6-2 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Temple Owls after Tyler Harris scored 33 points in South Florida's 85-72 victory over the UCF Knights. The Owls have gone 6-5 in home games. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Hysier Miller averaging 3.4.

The Bulls are 2-5 against conference opponents. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is averaging 17 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

Harris is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists. Tchewa is shooting 61.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

