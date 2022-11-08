Harris leads Southeast Missouri St past South Florida, 64-61

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Harris’ 16 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat South Florida 64-61 in the season opener on Monday.
Keyshawn Bryant led the Bulls in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Tyler Harris added nine points and two steals for South Florida. Ryan Conwell also had nine points.
NEXT UP
Southeast Missouri State’s next game is Saturday against Lyon at home, while South Florida visits Auburn on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.