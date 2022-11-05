Harris leads UTSA to 44-38 win over UAB in double overtime

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB 44-38 on Saturday to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for a two-point conversion to put UTSA on top 31-17.

Jacob Zeno rallied the Blazers, nosing in from the 1-yard line with under five minutes to play in regulation, then dropping a perfect pass into the waiting arms of Trea Shropshire at the 4-yard line for a 38-yard score to tie the game at 31-31 with 15 seconds left, forcing overtime.

Zeno hit Tejhaun Palmer in the end zone from 11 yards out in the first round of overtime, but UTSA answered with a Harris’ short touchdown pass to Tykee Ogle-Kellogg.

Harris found an open Joshua Cephus in the right flat for a 14-yard touchdown to open the second overtime, and the Roadrunners’ defense took over from there, sacking Zeno on third down and defending a pass at the goal line that fell incomplete on fourth down to end the game.

Harris was 22-of-31 passing for 285 yards for UTSA (7-2, 5-0).

Zeno was 27-of-38 passing for 332 yards for UAB (4-5, 2-4) with two touchdowns and an interception.

