SFA went on a 13-0 run in the first half to take a 42-26 lead at the break. SE Louisiana put up 45 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Byron Smith had 15 points for the Lions (3-10, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Isiah Kirby added 11 points, and LaQuan Butler had 10 points.

Stephen F. Austin faces New Orleans on the road on Saturday. SE Louisiana takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday.

