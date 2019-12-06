The Tigers made six free throws in the final minute to seal it, denying Chicago State a second straight victory on the road. On Wednesday, the Cougars ended their 53-game losing streak on the road or at a neutral site. The NCAA record is 56.

Jy’lan Washington had 14 points for Tennessee State (6-3). Shakem Johnson added 12 points and Carlos Marshall Jr. had 11.

Johnson was 11 of 20 from the field, 7 of 11 from distance, for the Cougars (4-7). Ke’Sean Davis added 13 points.

