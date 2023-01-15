Harris nets 24, South Florida tops East Carolina 81-70

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tyler Harris had 24 points in South Florida’s 81-70 win against East Carolina on Sunday.
Quentin Diboundje led the Pirates (10-9, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. East Carolina also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Johnson. In addition, RJ Felton finished with 13 points.
South Florida led East Carolina at the half, 34-31, with Miguel (eight points) its high scorer before the break. Harris’ 3-pointer with 15:08 remaining in the second half gave South Florida the lead for good at 45-43.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. South Florida hosts Cincinnati while East Carolina visits Temple.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.