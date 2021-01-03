Latavian Lawrence had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-12, 0-2). Themus Fulks and Omar Croskey added 12 points each.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 97-86 on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.