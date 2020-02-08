Bryson Robinson hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Privateers (7-16, 3-10). Troy Green added 13 points. Jahmel Myers had nine rebounds.

SFA hit half of its 54 shots from the floor and made 8 of 17 from beyond the arc (47%). The Lumberjacks sank 19 of 28 free throws. New Orleans shot 47% overall and from distance (7 of 15) and made 23 of 27 foul shots.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Privateers for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated New Orleans 87-68 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

