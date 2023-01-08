Harris scores 24 as CS Fullerton beats Hawaii 79-72 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. — Jalen Harris scored 24 points and Cal State Fullerton beat Hawaii 79-72 in overtime on Saturday night, snapping the Rainbow Warriors seven-game win streak.
Bernardo da Silva led the way for the Rainbow Warriors (12-4, 3-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Noel Coleman added 16 points and hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 60. Beon Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds.
NEXT UP
Up next for CSU Fullerton is a matchup Wednesday with UC Irvine on the road. Hawaii hosts Long Beach State on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.