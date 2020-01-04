NEW ORLEANS — Kevon Harris scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Stephen F. Austin rolled to an 87-68 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night.

Harris knocked down 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including all three of his 3-point tries, for the front-running Lumberjacks (13-2, 4-0 Southland Conference). He added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Roti Ware and reserve Cameron Johnson both scored 14 as SFA shot 57% from the floor and 50% from distance (7 of 14). John Comeaux and Gavin Kensmil scored 14 and 12, respectively.