Bryson Robinson topped the Privateers (4-10, 0-4) with a season-high 28 points. Robinson sank 8 of 15 shots, 4 of 8 from distance, and made 11 of 12 free throws. Jahmel Myers added 10 points.
New Orleans shot 40% overall, 36% from distance, and made 23 of 31 foul shots.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.