NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lamontray Harris scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Morehead State snapped a four-game skid while picking up its first conference win with a 74-61 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Jordan Walker added 16 points for the Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference). De’Von Cooper had 12 points and six rebounds and A.J. Hicks chipped in 10 points.

After a slow start, Morehead State inched ahead on 3-pointers by Ja’Cori Wilson and Jordan Walker to go up 18-13 with 7:25 to go in the first half. Tennessee State failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes and the Eagles took a 35-19 lead into the break.

Tennessee State tried to close the gap early in the second half, cutting it to 47-36 with 12 minutes to go. But the Tigers (4-12, 1-3) slumped after that while the Eagles gradually added to their lead, taking it to 59-40 on a jumper by Walker with 7:54 remaining.

Kamar McKnight scored 19 points and Dave Morris added 11 for the Tigers.

