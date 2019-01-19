MOREHEAD, Ky. — Lamontray Harris scored 20 points and Jordan Walker added 19 to lead Morehead State to an 85-77 win over Tennessee Martin on Saturday night.

The Eagles (7-12, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference), who have won three straight, put together runs of 8-0 and 7-0 late in the first half to take a 39-30 lead at the break. The Skyhawks (5-12, 0-6), who have lost seven straight, got the deficit to less than 10 for the final seven minutes.

UT Martin cut the deficit to 68-63 with 6:03 to play when Dere Hawthorne Jr. followed up a 3-pointer with a jumper but could not get that close again.

With Harris missing just one shot and going 7 of 8 in the second half, Eagles shot 63 percent to finish at 60 for the game.

Hawthorne led a balanced UT Martin attack with 14 points.

The Skyhawks shot 62 percent in the second half, going 7 of 11 from distance, and finished the game at 55 percent but their 16 turnovers were turned into 25 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.