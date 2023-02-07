Harrison and Grand Canyon host New Mexico State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico State Aggies (9-14, 2-9 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (15-8, 6-4 WAC) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the New Mexico State Aggies after Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points in Grand Canyon’s 86-83 victory against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The Antelopes have gone 11-2 in home games. Grand Canyon scores 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-9 in WAC play. New Mexico State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Antelopes and Aggies face off Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 11.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

