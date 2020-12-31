Ambaka Le Gregam had 10 points for Presbyterian (3-3, 1-1 Big South Conference).
Dravon Mangum had 16 points for the Highlanders (4-6, 3-1). Lewis Djonkam added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fah’Mir Ali had 12 points.
The Blue Hose lost a 71-65 decision on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.