Harrison scores 24, Winthrop defeats Campbell 95-93 in OT

Harrison also had five assists for the Eagles (14-16, 9-8 Big South Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free throw line. Kelton Talford was 7 of 8 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 12 rebounds.