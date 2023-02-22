Harrison scores 24, Winthrop defeats Campbell 95-93 in OT

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Kasen Harrison had 24 points in Winthrop’s 95-93 overtime victory against Campbell on Wednesday night.
Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (13-16, 8-9), finishing with 34 points, four assists and three steals. His 3-pointer from about 35 feet tied the game near the end of regulation. Anthony Dell’Orso added 23 points and seven rebounds for Campbell. Jay Pal had 11 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
