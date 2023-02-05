Harrison's 28 lead Grand Canyon past SFA 86-83

PHOENIX — Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points as Grand Canyon beat Stephen F. Austin 86-83 on Saturday night.
Sadaidriene Hall finished with 17 points and two steals for the ‘Jacks (15-9, 7-4). AJ Cajuste added 17 points, five assists and four steals for SFA. In addition, Latrell Jossell finished with 12 points.
NEXT UP
Grand Canyon’s next game is Wednesday against New Mexico State at home. SFA visits UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.