Harsin: Auburn's Leota, Calzada to undergo surgery

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday.
Harsin also confirmed previous reports that transfer quarterback Zach Calzada will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The former Texas A&M starter hasn’t played this season.
A 6-foot-4, 257-pound graduate transfer, Leota has 17 tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks. He had seven sacks last season after transferring from Northwestern.
Auburn has switched to a 4-2-5 defense on the depth chart, with Derick Hall as the only starting edge rusher.
“Eku is a big loss,” Harsin said. “He’s an emotional leader. He’s one of the smartest football players we have.”
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF