Christian Lutete and Obadiah Noel scored 23 points apiece for UMass Lowell (13-19). Connor Withers added 10 points.
The game was tied 38-all at halftime. Ellison’s alley-oop dunk opened the second half to spark a 15-7 surge for a 53-44 lead. UMass Lowell pulled within six points midway through the second half but didn’t get closer.
Ellison capped the Hawks’ scoring with two minutes to play and blocked his second shot on the ensuing possession.
