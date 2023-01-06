Hartford faces Sacred Heart on 6-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (4-12) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-9, 2-1 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford will aim to stop its six-game road skid when the Hawks visit Sacred Heart. The Pioneers have gone 3-3 at home. Sacred Heart gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Hartford leads the DI Independent with 12.6 assists. Michael Dunne leads the Hawks with 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Johnson is averaging 9.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Dunne is averaging 8.3 points for the Hawks. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

