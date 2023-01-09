Hartford faces Saint Francis (BKN), seeks to stop 7-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (4-13) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-9, 0-3 NEC) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford is looking to end its seven-game losing streak with a win against Saint Francis (BKN). The Terriers are 5-2 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.6.

The Hawks are 0-6 on the road. Hartford allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Moreno averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Rob Higgins is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Briggs McClain is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 10.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the past 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

