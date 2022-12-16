Hartford Hawks take on the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-6) at Hartford Hawks (4-9) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford heads into the matchup with Saint Francis (BKN) as losers of three in a row. The Hawks are 4-3 in home games. Hartford has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Rob Higgins is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 9.5 points for Saint Francis (BKN).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

