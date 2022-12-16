Hartford Hawks take on the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers on 3-game skid

Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (4-6) at Hartford Hawks (4-9)
The Terriers are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (BKN) ranks third in the NEC allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.
Rob Higgins is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 9.5 points for Saint Francis (BKN).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.