Hartford hosts Brown after McClain's 23-point game

Brown Bears (4-4) at Hartford Hawks (4-6)
The Bears have gone 2-2 away from home. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Hartford.
Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.8 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.6 points for Brown.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.