Hartford hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Snoddy's 20-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-19, 4-7 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-19, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Hartford Hawks after Andre Snoddy scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 78-65 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Hawks are 5-8 in home games. Hartford is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 2-12 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Snoddy averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 9.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 14.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

