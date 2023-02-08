Hartford hosts Snoddy and Cent. Conn. St.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-19, 4-7 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (5-19, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on the Hartford Hawks after Andre Snoddy scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 78-65 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Hawks are 5-8 in home games. Hartford ranks second in the DI Independent with 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Jared Kimbrough averaging 6.0.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-12 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Dunne averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Briggs McClain is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Kellen Amos is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jay Rodgers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

