SUPER SENIORS: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Hunter Marks and Traci Carter have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 74 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Wildcats have allowed just 66 points per game to America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 73 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Carter has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last three games. Carter has 15 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: New Hampshire’s Josh Hopkins has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 30.9 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. New Hampshire has 30 assists on 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its past three contests while Hartford has assists on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.6 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

