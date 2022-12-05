Hartford plays Saint Francis (BKN) on 4-game road skid

Hartford Hawks (4-7) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (3-4)
The Hawks are 0-3 in road games. Hartford is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 8.7 points for Saint Francis (BKN).
Briggs McClain is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Hartford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.