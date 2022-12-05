Hartford plays Saint Francis (BKN) on 4-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (4-7) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (3-4) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford will look to break its four-game road losing streak when the Hawks take on Saint Francis (BKN). The Terriers are 3-0 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) is seventh in the NEC scoring 65.1 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-3 in road games. Hartford is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Terriers. Larry Moreno is averaging 8.7 points for Saint Francis (BKN).

Briggs McClain is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hawks. Kurtis Henderson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Hartford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article