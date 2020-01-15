Elijah Olaniyi had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Seawolves (12-7, 3-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Makale Foreman added 18 points and Andrew Garcia 12.
Hartford matches up against Vermont on the road on Saturday. Stony Brook plays Albany at home on Saturday.
