Marks hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and Carter scored 12 points with seven assists and made 7 of 10 free throws for the Hawks. Moses Flowers added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Olaniyi scored 19 points with nine rebounds for the Seawolves (20-13), who hit 3 of 17 3-pointers (18%). Garcia scored 16 points with five boards, Mouhamadou Gueye added 12 points and nine rebounds and Makale Foreman scored 11 points.
Malik Ellison, the Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, had seven points on 3-of-15 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.