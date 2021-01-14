LEADING THE CHARGE: Brandon Horvath has averaged 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Retrievers. Complementing Horvath is R.J. Eytle-Rock, who is maintaining an average of 12.8 points per game. The Hawks are led by Austin Williams, who is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.
CLAMPING DOWN: The Hawks have allowed just 62.4 points per game across eight conference games. That’s an improvement from the 67.2 per game they gave up over five non-conference games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Williams has connected on 37.9 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.2 percent of his foul shots this season.
PERFECT WHEN: Maryland-Baltimore County is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Retrievers are 1-2 when opponents score more than 67 points.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Retrievers. Maryland-Baltimore County has 20 assists on 73 field goals (27.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Maryland-Baltimore County is ranked second in the America East with an average of 69.8 possessions per game.
___
___
