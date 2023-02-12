Hartford visits South Alabama following Dunne's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (5-20, 0-1 DI Independent) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hartford visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Michael Dunne scored 24 points in Hartford’s 82-73 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. The Jaguars are 7-4 on their home court. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Owen White shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

The Hawks have gone 0-9 away from home. Hartford has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Briggs McClain is averaging 14.9 points for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article