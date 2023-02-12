Hartford visits South Alabama following Dunne's 24-point showing

Hartford Hawks (5-20, 0-1 DI Independent) at South Alabama Jaguars (12-14, 6-8 Sun Belt)
The Hawks have gone 0-9 away from home. Hartford has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.
Briggs McClain is averaging 14.9 points for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.
Hawks: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.