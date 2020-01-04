WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Moses Flowers scored four of his 28 points in the final two minutes and Hartford held New Hampshire scoreless over the final two-and-a-half minutes to wrap up a 61-52 victory in the America East Conference opener for both schools Saturday afternoon.

Nick Guadarrama’s 3-pointer with 6:27 to play got the Wildcats within three at 50-47, but Flowers stole the ball from Jayden Martinez and scored on a fast break, then followed it with a layup to push the lead to seven with just under five minutes to play.