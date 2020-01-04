With Flowers on the bench, Sean Sutherland’s jumper with 3:43 again got New Hampshire within three, 54-51. Flowers scored in the paint with 1:20 left to push the lead back to five points and hit two free throws with :36 left to make it seven.
Flowers was 10 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 5 from long range for Hartford (8-8). Malik Ellison grabbed 14 rebounds.
Sutherland scored 17 points to lead New Hampshire (7-7), Guadarrama added 13 points and Chris Lester grabbed 11 boards. Since mid-November New Hampshire has alternated wins and losses, not sustaining back-back losses or earning consecutive wins.
