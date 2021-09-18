Campbell (1-2) added a safety and CJ Tillman’s pick-6. Tai Goode capped the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Camels finished with seven interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
Hartley scrambled to his right and then lofted a 28-yard pass to Austin Hite, who made a bobbling catch in the end zone as time expired in the first half, stretching the Camels’ lead to 49-0. Hartley’s 60-yard pass to tight end Jordan Goco to open the second half was his longest scoring throw of the game.
Ren Hefley completed 20 of 39 passes and threw six interceptions for Presbyterian (2-1).
