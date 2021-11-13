Fittingly, in a matchup of the division’s top two teams, the Demon Deacons had to grind to the final minute to hold off the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2) and quarterback Devin Leary.
Ellison’s 4-yard score pushed Wake Forest to a 45-35 lead, though N.C. State responded with a clutch drive that ended with Leary’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin Carter with 45 seconds left. The Wolfpack then nearly recovered the onside kick, with Ricky Person Jr. grabbing the bouncing ball about a yard shy of the 10-yard requirement to secure the possession.
That illegal-touching penalty gave the ball to Wake Forest and held up on review, ultimately allowing Hartman to take a knee and melt the final seconds.
Hartman, one of the national leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns, overcame a difficult passing night against a defensive unit ranked among the best in the Bowl Subdivision. He completed just 20 of 47 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions to go with a second-quarter rushing TD.
But Hartman came through in the clutch after the Wolfpack had scored to pull within 38-35. He completed a 12-yard pass to Donald Stewart on third down to move the chains once, then found Taylor Morin on a 14-yarder to do it again.
Ellison capped the drive by pushing through the line on the left side the 4-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game, ending a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 6 1/2 minutes off the clock.
Ellison also scored on a 4-yard catch from Hartman with 10:05 left.
Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack, with Emeka Emezie (133 yards) and Devin Carter (132) each hauling in a pair of TD grabs. Zonovan Knight also returned the second-half kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown for a 27-24 lead, the first time the Demon Deacons had trailed in a home game after halftime this season.
N.C. State: Add this to a growing list of frustrations for the Wolfpack when it comes to heading west on Interstate 40 for this game in Winston-Salem. N.C. State fell for the ninth time in 10 games here since 2001. This one will hurt worse than the others, considering the stakes with the Wolfpack having a shot at taking complete control of the division race.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons suffered their first loss after an 8-0 start in a nonconference matchup against instate league foe North Carolina last week. But they regrouped by grinding this one out on a night when they committed too many turnovers and dropped plenty of passes. And now, they’re a win away from playing for the program’s first league title since 2006.
N.C. State: Syracuse visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Clemson next Saturday, seeking their first win against the Tigers since 2008 and their first win in Death Valley since 1998.
