Greene had two 3-pointers and a three-point play to help George Mason begin to pull away and lead 59-48 with just over nine minutes remaining. Longwood drew no closer than six points the rest of the game.

DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (1-1). Christian Wilson scored 11 points and Wilson had 10 points.

George Mason matches up against Long Island-Brooklyn at home on Wednesday. Longwood faces Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Tuesday.

