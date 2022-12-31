Hartwell's 3 helps UC Riverside beat LBSU 73-72

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Zyon Pullin had 22 points and Jamal Hartwell II hit a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer in UC Riverside’s 73-72 win over Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Pullin added five assists for the Highlanders (9-5). Flynn Cameron added 12 points while shooting 4-for-13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.