Emge was just 13-of-32 passing for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Harvard (8-2, 5-2 Ivy League).
Jonah Lipel, who became Harvard’s single-season field-goal leader with 13, set a career high with a 47-yard boot. Harvard took a 20-10 lead on Logan Bednar’s 35-yard TD return of a blocked punt.
Nolan Grooms threw for three touchdowns for Yale (5-5, 4-3) but he was also intercepted three times.
