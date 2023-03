Adelekun had eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Big Green (10-18, 6-8 Ivy League). Dusan Neskovic shot 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Ryan Cornish was 5 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.