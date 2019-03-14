No. 4 seed Penn (19-11, 7-7) vs. No. 1 seed Harvard (17-10, 10-4)

Ivy League Conference Tourney Semifinals, John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Penn is set to face Harvard with the winner securing a spot in the Ivy League championship game. In the regular season, Harvard won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on March 1, when the Crimson shot 41.7 percent from the field while holding Penn to just 34.5 percent en route to a 59-53 victory.

STEPPING UP: Harvard’s Bryce Aiken has averaged 21.8 points while Chris Lewis has put up 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while Devon Goodman has put up 14 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. Brodeur has accounted for 46 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Quakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Harvard has 27 assists on 72 field goals (37.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Penn has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated first among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.2 percent. The Crimson have averaged 9.3 offensive boards per game and 11.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.