Harvard hosts Dingle and Pennsylvania

Harvard Crimson (12-8, 3-3 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (10-11, 2-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -3.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Harvard Crimson after Jordan Dingle scored 23 points in Pennsylvania's 76-52 win over the Hartford Hawks. The Quakers are 5-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Crimson are 3-3 in Ivy League play. Harvard averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Quakers and Crimson face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

