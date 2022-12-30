Harvard hosts Langborg and Princeton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (9-5) at Princeton Tigers (9-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts the Harvard Crimson after Ryan Langborg scored 23 points in Princeton’s 88-70 victory against the Kean Cougars. The Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 1.9.

The Crimson are 5-2 in road games. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 13.4 assists per game led by Evan Nelson averaging 3.6.

The Tigers and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langborg is averaging 12.7 points for the Tigers. Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

