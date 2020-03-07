Rio Haskett finished with 14 points and Idan Tretout added 11 points off the bench for Harvard (21-8, 10-4 Ivy League).
Paul Atkinson scored 23 points to lead Yale (23-7, 11-3). Azar Swain added 13 points and Eric Monroe added another 11.
Harvard will host the Ivy League tournament and will face Princeton on Saturday at 2 p.m. Yale, the Ivy League regular season champion, faces No. 4 seed Penn Saturday at 11 a.m.
